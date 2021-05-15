STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of STEP opened at C$1.37 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$92.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

