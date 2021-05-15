Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BABA. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average of $249.50. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

