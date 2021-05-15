Stifel Nicolaus Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to $6.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDDRF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.