Stifel Nicolaus Trims Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Target Price to $5.50

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

HRVSF has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRVSF opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

