Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to “Buy”

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Shares of ETSY opened at $163.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 189.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 58.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

