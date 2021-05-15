Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Sells 705,763 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd decreased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 95.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705,763 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 0.7% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.