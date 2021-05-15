Strs Ohio Sells 8,400 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

