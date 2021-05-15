Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 964,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $35,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.