Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.97 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,914 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $31,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13,292.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 19.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 990.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 349,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $364,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.