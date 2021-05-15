Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 million-$1.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 2,021,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,261. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WISA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

