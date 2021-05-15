SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 2.02. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

STKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

