Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.89 billion-$11.89 billion.

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 28,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,901. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. The company offers mineral water, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, RTD tea, carbonated beverages, functional drinks, fruit juices, and processed food.

