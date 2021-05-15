Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.66

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.94. Support.com shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 689,872 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Support.com stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Support.com worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

