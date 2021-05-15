SureRemit Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,872.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $103,872.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

