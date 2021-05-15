SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $2.50 on June 30th

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 193.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of SSSS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 122,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,812,781.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,496 shares in the company, valued at $37,179,030.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,853,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSSS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

