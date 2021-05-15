SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $16.58 or 0.00034769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.27 or 0.01107511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00114268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00061460 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 219,966,337 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

