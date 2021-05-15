SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.75 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,188 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

