SVB Leerink Comments on Sientra, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sientra in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

SIEN stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $392.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 272,714 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sientra by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sientra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $11,419,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,514 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

