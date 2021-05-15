SVB Leerink Cuts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $260.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.38 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

