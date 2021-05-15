SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

