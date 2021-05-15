SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Castle Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit