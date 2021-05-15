SVB Leerink Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMED. Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.53.

GMED opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

