S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.55 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

