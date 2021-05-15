Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 495,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 2,106,688 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Switch alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 87.0% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 2,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $1,995,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $3,212,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.