Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,706.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.