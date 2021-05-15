TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.23. 108,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,726,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.
Several brokerages recently commented on TAL. Benchmark reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 974.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,063,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,918,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.