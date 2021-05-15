TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.08 and last traded at $49.23. 108,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,726,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAL. Benchmark reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 974.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,063,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,918,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

