Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1,870.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

