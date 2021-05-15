Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 598,125 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $19.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

