Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Sells $19,423.04 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 598 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $19,423.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 552 shares in the company, valued at $17,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Joseph Terracciano sold 750 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $22,035.00.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

