TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $19.48 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $742.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?

Earnings History for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit