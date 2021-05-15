TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $19.48 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $742.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

