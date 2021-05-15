TD Securities Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

NYSE:OR opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

