TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,291. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit