TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,291. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

