TenX Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. TenX has a market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00089247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.01145710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00066446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00114950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00061031 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

