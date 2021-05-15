Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post sales of $478.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.80 million to $481.40 million. Teradata posted sales of $457.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

TDC traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 851,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Teradata news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $390,132.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,008,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

