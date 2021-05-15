Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $127.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

