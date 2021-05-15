Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of HOG opened at $47.69 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

