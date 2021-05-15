Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

CLX opened at $181.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

