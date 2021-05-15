Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.16 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

