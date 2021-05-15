Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.53 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after purchasing an additional 436,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 920,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 203,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.