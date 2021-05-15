Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.64 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

