Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

ETSY stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

