Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,802 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

NYSE CLGX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.