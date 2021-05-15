Textainer Group Holdings Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

TGH stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 819.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 38,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $2,759,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

