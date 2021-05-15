The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.

The AZEK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. 958,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.89.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702 in the last three months.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

