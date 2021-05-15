The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

Shares of BA stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.78 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

