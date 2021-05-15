The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.19

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 11106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,604,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $32,401,000.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

