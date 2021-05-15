The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.96. 160,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

