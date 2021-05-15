The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $296.48 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.03 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.