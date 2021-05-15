The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Linde (ETR:LIN)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

LIN opened at €248.00 ($291.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €239.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €218.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. Linde has a 12 month low of €170.80 ($200.94) and a 12 month high of €249.80 ($293.88).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

