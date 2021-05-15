The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.10 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.65).

CBK opened at €6.50 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.26. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

