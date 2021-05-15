The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake Sells 500 Shares of Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Director Christopher H. Lake sold 500 shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $17,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $925.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

